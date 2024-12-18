XTX Topco Ltd Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.03. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.21% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4810.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $839,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,796,912. The trade was a 8.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.