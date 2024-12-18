XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ST. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

