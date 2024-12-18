Stifel Financial Corp Buys 22,578 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,578 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in WPP by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 47.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,016,000 after buying an additional 1,734,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 22.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in WPP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

WPP stock opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.27. WPP plc has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPP

WPP Company Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.