Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 3,731 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 66,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $20,071,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,724,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Bio-Techne by 47.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 5,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $61.16 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

