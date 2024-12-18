XTX Topco Ltd Sells 9,779 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,120,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,707,000 after purchasing an additional 112,530 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,715,000 after purchasing an additional 123,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 513,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 439,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 247,809 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

Shares of SPB opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

