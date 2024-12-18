XTX Topco Ltd Takes $288,000 Position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter worth $237,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 466.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares during the period.

NYSE IFS opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 13,445 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,896,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,373,293.89. The trade was a 0.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

