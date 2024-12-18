Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COLB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of COLB opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $765.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8,253.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 246,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,718,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.