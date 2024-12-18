XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 26,785 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sasol were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSL. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Sasol by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SSL opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

