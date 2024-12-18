Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 680 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Quarry LP bought a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Braze by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Braze by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $203,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,826.60. This trade represents a 7.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $42,205.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,919.05. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,090 shares of company stock worth $4,118,955. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

