Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,825 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of O-I Glass worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 112.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 22,061 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 36.0% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in O-I Glass by 95.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of OI opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OI

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.