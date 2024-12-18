XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its stake in Core Scientific by 37.9% during the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 413,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 113,584 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $18,383,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Core Scientific by 22.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Core Scientific by 157.7% during the second quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 255,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 156,162 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CORZ shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Core Scientific from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,661,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,205.40. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,278.29. This trade represents a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

