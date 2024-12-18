XTX Topco Ltd Has $321,000 Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,105,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 762,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 188,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEL opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -89.19%.

Several research firms have commented on GEL. Capital One Financial raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

