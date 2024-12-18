15,503 Shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,242,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 322,156 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the second quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 560,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 310,119 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,118,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,360 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,493,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,001,000 after acquiring an additional 165,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.01. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals
In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 11,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $144,737.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,630.40. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,490 shares of company stock worth $176,045. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
