XTX Topco Ltd Invests $299,000 in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

SID opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.0952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

