XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 149,870.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,946,000 after purchasing an additional 89,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,940.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,952.5% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,245.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,297.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,374.43. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,115.64 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MTD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,351.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

