XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rayonier by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rayonier by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Rayonier by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 37,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE:RYN opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous special dividend of $0.20. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 107.55%.

Rayonier declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

