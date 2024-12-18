XTX Topco Ltd Invests $304,000 in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,029,000 after buying an additional 743,595 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 285,001 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,696,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,353,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 811.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 138,447 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $59.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $300,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,470.97. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $68,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,620.16. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.