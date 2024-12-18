XTX Topco Ltd Invests $296,000 in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,440,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 105,818 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 149,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 129,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Chairman Wayne J. Weaver purchased 285,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $9,681,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,173,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,524,368.39. The trade was a 7.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $984.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.97 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCVL shares. Williams Trading increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

