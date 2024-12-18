XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,348,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

CRBG opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.02%.

CRBG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN cut Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $936,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,253,617.60. This represents a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

