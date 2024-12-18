XTX Topco Ltd Increases Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,310,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,151,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,791.48. The trade was a 12.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carriage Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Carriage Services stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.49 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

