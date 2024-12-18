6,147 Shares in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 149.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth about $3,243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 24.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 252,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DBD opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 367.38 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

