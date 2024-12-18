4,322 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FMC by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,271,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 836,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FMC by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 721,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

