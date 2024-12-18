XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ouster were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OUST. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ouster by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ouster by 286.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ouster by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 34,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ouster alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Capmk raised Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Insider Transactions at Ouster

In related news, CTO Mark Frichtl purchased 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $49,340.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 513,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,323.38. The trade was a 0.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darien Spencer sold 14,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $144,080.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,747.42. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,167 shares of company stock valued at $746,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Trading Up 17.1 %

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $546.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.50.

Ouster Profile

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.