XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.48. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSG. Roth Mkm raised Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Inseego from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In related news, Chairman Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 177,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,261.20. This trade represents a 5.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

