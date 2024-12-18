XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 23.0% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 93,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 823,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,140 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.08. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 40.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,753.40. This trade represents a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $1,969,187.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,135. This trade represents a 26.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,997 shares of company stock worth $2,782,548. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

