31,745 Shares in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William L. Yankus sold 10,253 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $165,893.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,874.12. This trade represents a 10.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla D’andre purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,920. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $197.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Kingstone Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Further Reading

