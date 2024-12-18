Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HLI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.8 %

HLI opened at $178.03 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.17 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,496.08. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

