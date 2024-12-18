TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,178 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -73.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.10 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.