16,862 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,862 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in InMode by 6.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in InMode by 6.9% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in InMode by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,765 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on InMode in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of INMD opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

