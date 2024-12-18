XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KYMR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 175.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,402.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period.

KYMR stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.16.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

