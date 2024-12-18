XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 23,111 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in MannKind were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in MannKind by 14.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 8.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MannKind by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of MNKD opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.63.

Insider Activity at MannKind

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other MannKind news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $403,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 967,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,181.94. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven B. Binder sold 67,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $456,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,075,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,175.76. This represents a 5.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,587. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. StockNews.com lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised MannKind to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MNKD

About MannKind

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.