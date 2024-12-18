XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $277,000 Investment in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth $76,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth $177,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 2.32. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 170,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $6,421,608.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,760,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,082.82. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $50,532.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,952,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,104,681.29. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 640,838 shares of company stock worth $24,800,733. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.