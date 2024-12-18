Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock Holdings Raised by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,476.36. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYCR shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.19.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

