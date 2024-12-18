XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $292,000 Investment in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $132,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $70,844,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,605,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 14,331,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $125,635.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 19,276 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $244,226.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,385.56. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,863 over the last ninety days. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.71. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

