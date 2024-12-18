XTX Topco Ltd Sells 5,820 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $879,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $264,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,796 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.35 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Georges Gemayel sold 14,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $520,480.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,595.30. This represents a 51.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $554,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $303,236. The trade was a 64.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,213 shares of company stock worth $5,660,180 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

