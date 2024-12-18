XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,188,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 61,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 732.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 343,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $241,855.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,398,933.98. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,879.10. The trade was a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,228 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,200 in the last ninety days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -0.23.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AKRO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

