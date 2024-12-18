XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.09% of Graham worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Graham by 3,033.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Graham Stock Down 0.8 %

Graham stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $491.47 million, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.73. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Graham had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

