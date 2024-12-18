AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,813 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.11% of AerSale worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AerSale by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 488,081 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AerSale by 683.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 180,860 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AerSale by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale Trading Up 1.6 %

AerSale stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. AerSale Co. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $333.63 million, a PE ratio of 627.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AerSale

About AerSale

(Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.