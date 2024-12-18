24,177 Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 187.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $139,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRAD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities raised Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Further Reading

