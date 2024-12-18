XTX Topco Ltd Trims Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGC shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Insider Activity at Superior Group of Companies

In related news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,185.92. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $279.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

