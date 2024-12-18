XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 48,481 Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,481 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.14% of Pyxis Oncology worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pamela Ann Connealy bought 88,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $174,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,199,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,320.28. The trade was a 8.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYXS opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYXS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Pyxis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

