XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,323 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

