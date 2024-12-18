XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 1,738 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% in the third quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,389,000 after buying an additional 7,680,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,007,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,560,000 after buying an additional 98,703 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,687,000 after buying an additional 532,318 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,973,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,720,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after buying an additional 277,462 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

OXY stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

