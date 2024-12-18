XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 15,056 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,861.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 407,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,960,000 after buying an additional 386,367 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,067.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 353,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 336,921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,824,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,768,000 after buying an additional 298,992 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 65.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

