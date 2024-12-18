XTX Topco Ltd Trims Holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 12,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U-Haul Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. U-Haul Holding has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $79.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.33.

About U-Haul

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.46). U-Haul had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

