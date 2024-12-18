XTX Topco Ltd Invests $291,000 in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,501,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 131,343 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 83,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $616,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,015 shares in the company, valued at $686,735. The trade was a 47.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,147.92. This represents a 0.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.66. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $50.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $241.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.55%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

