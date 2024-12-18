8,378 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $3,551,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of IBIT opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $61.75.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.