8,378 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $3,551,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.