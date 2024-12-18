InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Holdings Boosted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,699,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,758,000 after buying an additional 351,723 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IHG stock opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $131.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

