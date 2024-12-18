XTX Topco Ltd Sells 3,191 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 209.3% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 325,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 220,360 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1,778.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,011.22. This trade represents a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CWEN opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.55 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

