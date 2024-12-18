XTX Topco Ltd Invests $312,000 in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of Cross Country Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 32.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

